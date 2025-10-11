Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,048.65 ($14.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,245.50 ($16.63). Burberry Group shares last traded at GBX 1,199.50 ($16.02), with a volume of 690,289 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRBY. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 580 to GBX 680 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,250 to GBX 1,600 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Burberry Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,256.

Burberry Group Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Burberry Group

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,739.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,190.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,048.65.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Orna NiChionna acquired 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,234 per share, for a total transaction of £14,906.72. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Read More

