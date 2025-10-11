CAE Inc $CAE Stock Holdings Lifted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in CAE were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of CAE by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of CAE by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. TD Securities upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Shares of CAE opened at $27.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average is $26.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60. CAE Inc has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $30.13.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $806.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. CAE had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CAE Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

