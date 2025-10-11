Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 6,104 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,219 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,104 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.2% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squire Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 26,645 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Ascent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 18,897 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 25,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $183.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.49. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.62.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total value of $5,380,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,883,402 shares in the company, valued at $508,632,112.80. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.20, for a total value of $14,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 70,558,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,420,170,210.60. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,925,379 shares of company stock worth $694,277,421 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.84.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

