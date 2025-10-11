Cambridge Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Cambridge Advisors Inc. cut its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,932 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.0% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 66.7% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 386.7% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $540.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Melius Research lifted their target price on Microsoft from $595.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Microsoft from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Microsoft from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $618.47.

Microsoft Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $510.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $3.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $555.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $513.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $471.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.