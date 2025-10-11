Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $7.78 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.6% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Blue Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Oak Capital LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Apple by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 208,224 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,721,000 after buying an additional 18,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 195,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,107,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Apple
In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,005,982.82. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,181,866.93. This represents a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,922 shares of company stock valued at $64,320,190 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Apple Price Performance
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI set a $290.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $298.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.29.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
