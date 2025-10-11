Cameco Corporation $CCJ Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,912 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 2.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 0.5% in the first quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 43,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 16,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 100.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 5.0% in the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Friday. CLSA assumed coverage on Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.55.

NYSE CCJ opened at $86.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.65. Cameco Corporation has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The company has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 99.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $467.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.79 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

