Carlyle Group Inc. $CG Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Carlyle Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 755.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Group Stock Down 5.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $56.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.02 and a 1 year high of $69.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.79.

Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.94%.

In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 202,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $13,013,383.38. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 753,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,381,568.65. The trade was a 21.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Carlyle Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CG

Carlyle Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.