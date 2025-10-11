Casella Waste Systems, Inc. $CWST Stock Position Decreased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,703 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,480,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. 99.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.38.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

CWST opened at $89.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 497.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.21 and a 1 year high of $121.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.31.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $465.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.01 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.64%.Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

