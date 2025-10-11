CBRE Acquisition (OTCMKTS:CBAHU) versus Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Head-To-Head Analysis

CBRE Acquisition (OTCMKTS:CBAHU – Get Free Report) and Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.9% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CBRE Acquisition and Ocean Power Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBRE Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ocean Power Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

Ocean Power Technologies has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 188.52%. Given Ocean Power Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ocean Power Technologies is more favorable than CBRE Acquisition.

This table compares CBRE Acquisition and Ocean Power Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBRE Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Ocean Power Technologies -304.91% -97.03% -72.36%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CBRE Acquisition and Ocean Power Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBRE Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ocean Power Technologies $5.74 million 16.57 -$27.48 million ($0.16) -3.25

CBRE Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ocean Power Technologies.

Summary

Ocean Power Technologies beats CBRE Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBRE Acquisition

Altus Power, Inc. operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Ocean Power Technologies

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes proprietary power platforms that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North America, South America, Australia, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy that generates power for use independent of the power grid in offshore locations. The company also provides Next Generation PowerBuoy; subsea battery systems; and software, controls, sensors, integration services, and marine installation services. In addition, it offers Wave Adaptive Modular Vessel (WAM-V) technology, which enables roaming capabilities for uncrewed maritime systems in waters; leases WAM-V robotics and access information; maritime domain awareness solutions; and strategic consulting services. Further, the company provides offshore data collection, integration, analytics, and real time communication for various applications. It serves public and private entities, and agencies that require remote offshore power. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Monroe Township, New Jersey.

