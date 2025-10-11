CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,551 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.5% of CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,925,379 shares of company stock worth $694,277,421 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 4.9%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $183.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.18, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.16 and a 200-day moving average of $150.49.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $210.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.84.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

