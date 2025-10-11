Comparing Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) and Able View Global (NASDAQ:ABLV)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) and Able View Global (NASDAQ:ABLV – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Bright Horizons Family Solutions and Able View Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Horizons Family Solutions 6.34% 15.12% 5.27% Able View Global N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Able View Global has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Horizons Family Solutions 1 3 4 1 2.56 Able View Global 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and Able View Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $132.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.44%. Given Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bright Horizons Family Solutions is more favorable than Able View Global.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bright Horizons Family Solutions and Able View Global”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Horizons Family Solutions $2.69 billion 2.06 $140.19 million $3.05 31.95 Able View Global $128.93 million 0.36 -$7.42 million N/A N/A

Bright Horizons Family Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Able View Global.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.5% of Able View Global shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bright Horizons Family Solutions beats Able View Global on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education services. The Back-Up Care segment provides center-based back-up child care, in-home child and adult/elder dependent care, school-age camps, virtual tutoring, and self-sourced reimbursed care services through child care centers, school-age campuses, and in-home caregivers, as well as the back-up care network. The Educational Advisory and Other Services segment offers tuition assistance and student loan repayment program administration, workforce education, and related educational consulting services, as well as college admissions and college financial advisory services. The company was formerly known as Bright Horizons Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. in July 2012. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About Able View Global

(Get Free Report)

Able View Global Inc. operates as brand management partners of beauty and personal care brands in China. Its brand management services encompass various segments of the brand management value chain, including strategy, branding, digital and social marketing, omni-channel sales, customer services, overseas logistics, and warehouse and fulfilment. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.