Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.80 and traded as high as $6.12. Concord Medical Services shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 2,683 shares.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Concord Medical Services in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Network and Hospital. The company's services include linear accelerators and external beam radiotherapy, proton therapy system, gamma knife radiosurgery, and diagnostic imaging services.

