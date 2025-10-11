Consolidated Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,587 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Consolidated Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,728 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,587 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.1% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after buying an additional 382,231,120 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after buying an additional 103,889,872 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,864,026,000 after buying an additional 23,948,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after buying an additional 18,733,431 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. New Street Research upped their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total transaction of $5,380,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,883,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,632,112.80. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.20, for a total value of $14,265,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,558,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,420,170,210.60. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,925,379 shares of company stock valued at $694,277,421 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 4.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $183.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.18, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

