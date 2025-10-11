Consolidated Capital Management LLC Has $15.49 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Consolidated Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,620 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 5.6% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seek First Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 515,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,916,569.70. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $601,752.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,040,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,204,129,405. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $271.00 price objective (up from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.26.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $216.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

