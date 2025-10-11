Costain Group (LON:COST) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 131.85 ($1.76) and traded as high as GBX 144.80 ($1.93). Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 140.20 ($1.87), with a volume of 8,097,396 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Costain Group from GBX 115 to GBX 150 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 price target on shares of Costain Group in a research note on Monday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 162.50.

Costain Group Trading Down 1.0%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 140.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 131.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £373.78 million, a PE ratio of 1,219.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.64.

Costain Group (LON:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported GBX 5.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Costain Group had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.33%. Equities analysts expect that Costain Group PLC will post 13.7551582 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kate Rock bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 132 per share, with a total value of £19,800. Also, insider Amanda Fisher bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 131 per share, for a total transaction of £13,100. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 35,000 shares of company stock worth $4,670,000. 47.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Costain Group

Costain helps to improve people’s lives by creating connected, sustainable infrastructure that enables people and the planet thrive. We shape, create and deliver pioneering solutions that transform the performance of the infrastructure ecosystem across the UK’s energy, water, transportation and defence markets.

