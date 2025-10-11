Crane Advisory LLC Sells 907 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Crane Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.3% of Crane Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,585 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $383,000. Spirepoint Private Client LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 138,619 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,900,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 145,348 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,964,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $183.16 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total transaction of $13,405,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 73,748,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,181,757,736.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,925,379 shares of company stock worth $694,277,421 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.84.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

