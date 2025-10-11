Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $397.4286.

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Melius Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins from $425.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Cummins to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th.

Cummins Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $413.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $407.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.37. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $260.02 and a fifty-two week high of $440.51. The company has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $1.22. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Amy Rochelle Davis sold 5,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.88, for a total transaction of $2,015,205.76. Following the sale, the vice president owned 20,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,925.44. This trade represents a 19.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert Enright sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.26, for a total value of $748,203.60. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,158.30. The trade was a 66.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,119 shares of company stock worth $17,674,285 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cummins

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMI. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

