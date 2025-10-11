Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wolfe Research from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nineteen have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.89.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 3.4%

DAL opened at $57.56 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $69.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.53. The company has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $1,003,684.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 191,442 shares in the company, valued at $10,948,567.98. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,007,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 97,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,456,379.80. This represents a 15.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,050 shares of company stock worth $5,139,795 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, one8zero8 LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 21,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

