Demand Brands (OTCMKTS:DMAN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Demand Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMAN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Demand Brands shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 308 shares changing hands.
Demand Brands Trading Down 33.3%
About Demand Brands
Demand Brands, Inc focuses on developing electroseismic applications and drone programs technologies for the energy industry. The company is based in Santa Monica, California.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Demand Brands
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3 Heavily Shorted Stocks That Could Pop on Rate Cuts
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Broadcom Gets Second $420 Target as CPO Win Boosts Outlook
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- PepsiCo’s Deep Discount Will Soon Evaporate: Buy It While You Can
Receive News & Ratings for Demand Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demand Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.