Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Buys 7,498 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,984 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.2% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 3.9% during the first quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sharpepoint LLC lifted its position in Apple by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its position in Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 8,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. This trade represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,922 shares of company stock valued at $64,320,190 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. HSBC set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.29.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $245.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

