Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.47 and traded as high as $26.61. Dine Brands Global shares last traded at $25.13, with a volume of 460,959 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIN. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Dine Brands Global from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Dine Brands Global Trading Down 5.5%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average is $23.47. The stock has a market cap of $386.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.32). Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 5.40%.The company had revenue of $230.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.1%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is presently 68.00%.

Insider Transactions at Dine Brands Global

In other news, CEO John W. Peyton purchased 4,523 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 189,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,237.93. This represents a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vance Yuwen Chang bought 2,340 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,374.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 54,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,143. This represents a 4.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,043,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,287,000 after buying an additional 71,941 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 1.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 647,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,065,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 51.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 507,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,817,000 after purchasing an additional 172,013 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 4.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 430,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after acquiring an additional 16,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

