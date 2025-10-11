Diversified Enterprises LLC Buys 2,111 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.0% of Diversified Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Diversified Enterprises LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $183.16 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.16 and its 200-day moving average is $150.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.18, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.84.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total transaction of $5,380,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,883,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,632,112.80. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.20, for a total transaction of $14,265,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,558,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,420,170,210.60. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,925,379 shares of company stock valued at $694,277,421. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

