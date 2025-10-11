eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.37 and traded as high as $13.19. eGain shares last traded at $12.79, with a volume of 467,645 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

eGain Stock Up 1.3%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.40.

eGain announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 4th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news,

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 129,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,870. The trade was a 10.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in eGain by 6.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 42,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 10,486 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eGain in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile



eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

