Enagas (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Enagas SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.70 and traded as high as $7.85. Enagas shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 1,381 shares traded.

Get Enagas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Enagas in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Enagas presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Enagas

Enagas Price Performance

About Enagas

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40.

(Get Free Report)

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.