Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Netflix Q1 Earnings

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Netflix in a report issued on Monday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $7.60 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $7.43. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $24.58 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q2 2026 earnings at $8.58 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $37.07 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.88 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a $1,425.00 target price on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Netflix from $1,310.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,337.63.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock opened at $1,220.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $518.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix has a 1 year low of $677.88 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,210.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,167.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,929,645,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 128,553.9% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,881,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,536,466,000 after buying an additional 4,877,335 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,385,585,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 343,058.2% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 2,463,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,299,450,000 after buying an additional 2,463,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 57.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,393,064 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,164,134,000 after buying an additional 1,236,251 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total value of $49,426,897.92. Following the sale, the director directly owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,736.48. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,600 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,172.51, for a total value of $3,048,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,327,734.41. This trade represents a 41.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

