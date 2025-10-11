Esprit (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Esprit Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.07. Esprit shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 172,115 shares trading hands.

Esprit Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03.

About Esprit

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. It operates through Europe; Asia; E-shop; and Corporate Services, Sourcing, Licensing and Others segments. The company offers apparel and accessories under the ESPRIT brand name through retail stores and e-commerce platforms.

