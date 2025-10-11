Falcon Wealth Planning Sells 2,570 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Falcon Wealth Planning reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 270,215 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 5.6% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Apple were worth $55,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at $99,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $245.27 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.92.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Melius Research set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,005,982.82. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. This represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,922 shares of company stock valued at $64,320,190 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

