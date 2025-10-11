Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Core ETF $FLCC Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCC – Free Report) by 57.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,179 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Core ETF worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Core ETF in the first quarter worth about $420,000.

Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FLCC opened at $31.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00. Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Core ETF has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $32.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.56.

Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Core ETF Profile

The Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Core ETF (FLCC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing primarily in large-cap US companies within the Russell 1000 Index. The fund aims for capital growth, utilizing a quantitative model focused on maximizing returns and risk management.

