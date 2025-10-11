Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF $FELC Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,639 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELC. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 266.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.88.

About Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

