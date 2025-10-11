First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF $FTHI Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,983 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 45.1% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 84.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 39.4% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Trading Down 1.7%

FTHI opened at $23.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $24.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.57.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.171 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

