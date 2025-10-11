First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF $RFEM Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RFEM. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC lifted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $466,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $565,000.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ RFEM opened at $73.86 on Friday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.44 and a fifty-two week high of $77.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.25. The firm has a market cap of $44.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.83.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.6574 per share. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This is an increase from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for RFEM Fund index. The fund is actively-managed to select in emerging market stocks using multiple factors. The manager has discretion to hedge currency exposure up to 100% of the portfolio.

