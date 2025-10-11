Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$241.19 and traded as high as C$288.35. Franco-Nevada shares last traded at C$286.16, with a volume of 257,381 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on FNV shares. CIBC upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$315.00 to C$460.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$270.00 to C$322.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$255.00 to C$290.00 in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$269.38.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$270.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$241.19. The stock has a market cap of C$55.14 billion, a PE ratio of 70.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, Director Boris De Vries sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$262.30, for a total value of C$524,598.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,770 shares in the company, valued at C$1,251,166.23. This represents a 29.54% decrease in their position. Also, insider Adrian Wong sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$275.00, for a total value of C$137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,613 shares in the company, valued at C$2,643,575. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their position. Insiders have sold a total of 15,560 shares of company stock worth $4,228,233 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corp is a precious-metals-focused royalty and investment company. The company owns a diversified portfolio of precious metals and royalty streams, which is actively managed to generate the bulk of its revenue from gold, silver, and platinum. The company does not operate mines, develop projects, or conduct exploration.

