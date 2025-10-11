Gen Digital Inc. $GEN Stock Holdings Increased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Gen Digital alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gen Digital in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gen Digital in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Gen Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ GEN opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94. Gen Digital Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.74 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.46.

Gen Digital Dividend Announcement

Gen Digital ( NASDAQ:GEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Gen Digital had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Gen Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Gen Digital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.490-2.560 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Gen Digital’s payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gen Digital from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Gen Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Gen Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gen Digital in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Gen Digital in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gen Digital

About Gen Digital

(Free Report)

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gen Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gen Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.