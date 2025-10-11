Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF $GBTC Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBTC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,700.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC increased its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Variant Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 98,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA GBTC opened at $91.42 on Friday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $99.12. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.73.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

