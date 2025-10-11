Hengehold Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,183,000. Consolidated Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 24.0% in the second quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 54,728 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after acquiring an additional 10,587 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 29,909 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFM LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the second quarter. SFM LLC now owns 20,721 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,925,379 shares of company stock valued at $694,277,421 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. New Street Research raised their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.84.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $183.16 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.18, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.