iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $73.41 and traded as high as $80.17. iShares Global Utilities ETF shares last traded at $79.66, with a volume of 6,822 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $227.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.41.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 5,608.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 56,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 55,858 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 31,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 2,245.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 15,676 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

