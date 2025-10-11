iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF $IMCB Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 302,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,442,000 after buying an additional 145,367 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1,347.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 42,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 39,741 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,070,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 398,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,556,000 after buying an additional 31,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 453,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,606,000 after buying an additional 24,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $80.91 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $83.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.27.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

