iShares Morningstar Value ETF $ILCV Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 46.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,588 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Value ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $202,000.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ILCV opened at $88.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 1 year low of $70.58 and a 1 year high of $91.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.32.

About iShares Morningstar Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.