Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Flowserve Corporation $FLS

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 10.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 26.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Flowserve by 7.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Flowserve during the first quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 55.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 46,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 16,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowserve

In other Flowserve news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $532,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 37,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,571.12. This represents a 21.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Trading Down 4.8%

FLS opened at $49.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Flowserve Corporation has a one year low of $37.34 and a one year high of $65.08.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Flowserve had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 6.28%.The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Analysts predict that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 38.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Flowserve from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Flowserve from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.78.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

