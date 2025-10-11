Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Joby Aviation, Inc. $JOBY

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 204,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,022 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,936,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 31.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,724,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after buying an additional 411,691 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 16.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 972,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after buying an additional 134,982 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 307,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 126,908 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 253,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 91,278 shares during the period. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Joby Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Joby Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

In other news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 4,776 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $86,397.84. Following the sale, the insider owned 156,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,433.76. The trade was a 2.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 32,284 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $541,725.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 249,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,188,069.86. This trade represents a 11.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,330,881 shares of company stock valued at $33,997,315. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JOBY stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.34. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 2.52. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $20.95.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Joby Aviation’s revenue was down 94.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

