Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 3,755 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF $LQDH

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 72.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $753,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $23,195,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA:LQDH opened at $92.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.17. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.08 and a twelve month high of $94.44.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

