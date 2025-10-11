Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 4,201 Shares of Barings Corporate Investors $MCI

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Barings Corporate Investors were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 18,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 176,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter.

Barings Corporate Investors stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. Barings Corporate Investors has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.2%.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

