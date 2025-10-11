Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fox Corporation $FOXA

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOXA. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of FOX by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the first quarter worth $40,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in FOX by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in FOX by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 205.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FOX from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on FOX from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Cfra Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on FOX from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $57.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.53. Fox Corporation has a 52 week low of $41.30 and a 52 week high of $65.30. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from FOX’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 93.0%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

