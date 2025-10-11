Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 132 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,095,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,611.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 214,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,202,000 after buying an additional 202,425 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,485,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 112.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,896,000 after buying an additional 127,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 28.2% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 515,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $175,403,000 after buying an additional 113,312 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE CSL opened at $323.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $311.41 and a 1-year high of $481.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.67 by ($0.40). Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 16.12%.The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Carlisle Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Loop Capital downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Research cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $429.17.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Articles

