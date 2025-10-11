Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 23,870 Shares of Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. $ZVRA

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 256,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,870 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Zevra Therapeutics were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 20,564.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 6.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $271,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 53.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 14,225 shares during the period. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZVRA opened at $11.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $617.99 million, a P/E ratio of -52.43 and a beta of 1.49. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a current ratio of 7.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.07.

Zevra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ZVRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $25.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.49 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 112.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZVRA. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Zevra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research downgraded Zevra Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In other news, CEO Neil F. Mcfarlane sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $210,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 222,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,213.12. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Bode bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $45,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,200. The trade was a 12.50% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

