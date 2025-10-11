Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 27,777 Shares of NuScale Power Corporation $SMR

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,777 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in NuScale Power were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NuScale Power by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 514.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

SMR stock opened at $39.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.21. NuScale Power Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.02 and a beta of 2.02.

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.49 million. NuScale Power had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 221.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of NuScale Power to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Northland Capmk raised NuScale Power to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

In other news, Director Corp Fluor sold 2,372,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $104,369,046.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,085,344 shares in the company, valued at $443,654,282.56. The trade was a 19.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,048,847 shares of company stock worth $606,761,579. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

