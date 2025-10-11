Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,083 Shares of CNX Resources Corporation. $CNX

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded CNX Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Zacks Research cut CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on CNX Resources from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $31.92.

CNX stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.55. CNX Resources Corporation. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $41.93.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

