Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.99 and traded as high as $42.45. Johnson Outdoors shares last traded at $41.02, with a volume of 51,700 shares trading hands.

JOUT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Johnson Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.38 million, a P/E ratio of -10.60, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $180.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.98 million. Johnson Outdoors had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently -34.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOUT. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,020,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 523.6% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 46,301 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 397,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,864,000 after buying an additional 41,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after buying an additional 40,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

