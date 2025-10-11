KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $13.28 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,544 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.9% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Seek First Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,260. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,040,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,204,129,405 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 5.0%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $216.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.94 and a 200 day moving average of $211.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amazon.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.