Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,585 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 6.3% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $27,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 231,385 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $300.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.84.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $183.16 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.20, for a total value of $14,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,558,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,420,170,210.60. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total value of $5,380,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,883,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,632,112.80. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,925,379 shares of company stock valued at $694,277,421 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

